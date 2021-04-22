In Charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

India now has 2,291,428 (22.91 lakh) active cases, with an increase of 133,890 cases in 24 hours as per the April 22 update (Representative Image)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 1.59 crore with 314,835 new cases reported as per the health ministry’s April 22, 2021 update. This is the first time ever that new cases have crossed the 3 lakh mark and this is also the highest single day rise reported anywhere in the world.

India reported 2,104 new deaths (highest till date) and 178,841 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 13.23 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the April 22 update, with 2,211,334 new vaccinations reported in a day.

Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 86 percent are recipients of their first dose while 14 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most - nearly 13.3 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (11.7 million) and Uttar Pradesh (11.3 million).

India now has 2,291,428 (22.91 lakh) active cases, with an increase of 133,890 cases in 24 hours as per the April 22 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (6,97,467 or 30 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh (242,265) and Karnataka (176,207).

Maharashtra reported the most (67,468 or 21 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh (33,106), Delhi (24,638), Karnataka (23,558) and Kerala (22,414). These five states account for 54 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 568 or 27 percent new deaths as per the April 22 update, followed by Delhi (249), Chhattisgarh (193), Uttar Pradesh (187) and Gujarat (125). These five states account for 63 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 10 states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.34 crore while recovery rate further slides down to 84.5 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most new recoveries at 54,985, followed by Delhi (24,600), Chhattisgarh (17,263), Uttar Pradesh (14,198) and Madhya Pradesh (9,035).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 184,657 as per April 22 update. The mortality rate in the country is at 1.2 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.6 percent). More than 16.5 lakh daily tests reported (highest till date) as on April 21 with more than 27.27 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better in terms of per million population compared to other countries.