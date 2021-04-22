Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Delhi reports 24,638 new cases, 249 deaths in last 24 hours

April 22, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 21-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 42nd in a row, the active cases have increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,32,76,039, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.17 per cent, the data stated. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 14.04 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 30.08 lakh have died so far, as per the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

The single day rise in new coronavirus infections inched closer to 3 lakh pushing India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,56,16,130, while the death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. A total of 2,95,041 fresh infections were registered in a span of