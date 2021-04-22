MARKET NEWS

April 22, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Delhi reports 24,638 new cases, 249 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: "To further address reports of shortages in certain regions of the country and facilitate smoothinter-state supply of Remdesivir, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in coordination withDepartment of Pharmaceuticals has made an interim allocation of Remdesivir for 19 States/UTsfor the period up to 30th April, 2021," the Centre said.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The single day rise in new coronavirus infections inched closer to 3 lakh pushing India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,56,16,130, while the death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. A total of 2,95,041 fresh infections were registered in a span of
24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 21-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 42nd in a row, the active cases have increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,32,76,039, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.17 per cent, the data stated. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 14.04 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 30.08 lakh have died so far, as per the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.
  • April 22, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr AK Walia passes away due to COVID19, at Apollo Hospital in Delhi

  • April 22, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tests positive for COVID19

  • April 22, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Punjab reports 4,970 new COVID19 cases, 69 deaths and 2,727 recoveries in the last 24 hours

    Total cases: 3,14,269
    Total recoveries: 2,67,289
    Death toll: 8,114
    Active cases: 38,866

  • April 22, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kerala will not implement lockdown says CM

    Kerala is not going to implement any lockdown at the present juncture. Instead, people are being asked to follow the COVID guidelines strictly: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Reports of District Administration taking control of Linde plant is false 

    Media reports regarding the Faridabad District Administration taking over control of Linde plant in Faridabad are malicious, false & baseless. Oxygen supply from this plant interrupted due to some technical reason & supply likely to resume soon: Haryana Information & Public Dept

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka Health Minister appeals for 1500 metric tonnes of oxygen every day

    Chief Minister has requested Centre to provide 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen every day. I have also appealed to provide additional oxygen, and we are hopeful that the central govt will respond positively: Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar 

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Gujarat reports sharpest single-day spike with 12,553 new cases

    Gujarat registers sharpest single-day spike with 12,553 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 4,802 discharges and 125 fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours.

    Total cases: 4,40,731
    Death toll: 5,740
    Total recoveries: 3,50,865
    Active cases: 84,126.

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports sharpest single-day spike of 23,558 new cases

    A total of 23,558 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Apri 21, the sharpest in a single day so far. The corresponding period also witnessed 116 deaths due to coronavirus-related complications in the state.

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bihar reports biggest single-day spike with over 12,000 new cases

    Bihar, which survived the first round of the pandemic last year, is among the states severely hit by the second COVID-19 wave. The state reported 12,222 new cases on April 21 - the highest in single day so far.The tally of active cases has jumped 63,746 in the state.

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 patient allegedly attacks nurse with knife in Mumbai

    A COVID-19 patient allegedly attacked a nurse with a knife at a COVID care centre in South Mumbai. The Mumbai Police has registered a case under sections 324, 504, 188 and 270 of IPC and section 4 of MESMA Act at Malabar Hill police station, news agency ANI reported.

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra Govt announces additional restrictions but no full lockdown

    The government of Maharashtra has announced further restrictions for the state that will come into force at 8 pm on 22 April and will be imposed till 7 am on May1. Government offices to operate with only 15% staff and people at marriages are to be limited to 25. 

  • April 22, 2021 / 12:53 AM IST

    Delhi on April 21 reported a spike of 24,638 new coronavirus cases and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's daily COVID-19 count has been alarmingly surging since the onset of second wave of the pandemic.

