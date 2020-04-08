Coronavirus pandemic | BMC makes wearing face masks compulsory in Mumbai

Amid increase in the number of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in the city, Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has made wearing of masks compulsory in public places, hospitals, offices, markets and while travelling in vehicles.

"All person will be moving for whatsoever purpose and under whatever reason authority in public place, like street, hospital, office, markets must be wearing 3 ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily," an order issued by the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi stated.

"These masks may be standard mask available with the chemist or even homemade washable masks and can be reused after proper washing and disinfecting them," the order said.

Those found violating this rule will be punishable under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and will be "strictly penalised or may be arrested by the police officers or officers appointed by Assistant Commissioners of wards."

Earlier, while addressing the state, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray had said that the wearing of masks has become 'absolutely necessary' now.