In Pics | Maximum City takes a break due to the coronavirus outbreak

Just like the rest of the country, life in 'Maximum City' has also come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced the closure of all non-essential workplaces in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur till March 31 in an action plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Here are a few pictures from around the city during the curfew by government in wake of coronavirus outbreak. (Image: News18) 2/11 Mumbai’s busiest railway station Borivali looks deserted after services were shut down by the authorities to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 3/11 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spreads awareness about the coronavirus spread through commercial hoardings. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 4/11 Vehicles can be seen on the road during a curfew in Mumbai. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 5/11 MCGM works continue working round the clock to keep the city clean as a measure to stop coronavirus spread. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 6/11 Mumbai Police stops vehicles at a barrier on western express highway in Kandivali during the curfew in the city as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19 spread. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 7/11 Crowd lined up to stock essentials followed by a period of dormancy amid coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 8/11 Mumbai Suburban locals resting on tracks following the curfew in the city as a measure to slowdown the spread of coronavirus. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 9/11 Ram Mandir railway station in Mumbai left empty. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 10/11 Police blockade at Goregaon’s western express highway in Mumbai to stop movement of people during the curfew. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 11/11 Deserted streets in Mumbai during the curfew after the state government decided to lock down the city in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Shivam Vahia) First Published on Mar 24, 2020 05:34 pm