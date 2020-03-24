App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Maximum City takes a break due to the coronavirus outbreak

Just like the rest of the country, life in 'Maximum City' has also come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/11

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced the closure of all non-essential workplaces in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur till March 31 in an action plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Here are a few pictures from around the city during the curfew by government in wake of coronavirus outbreak. (Image: News18)

2/11

Mumbai’s busiest railway station Borivali looks deserted after services were shut down by the authorities to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Image: Shivam Vahia)

3/11

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spreads awareness about the coronavirus spread through commercial hoardings. (Image: Shivam Vahia)

4/11

Vehicles can be seen on the road during a curfew in Mumbai. (Image: Shivam Vahia)

5/11

MCGM works continue working round the clock to keep the city clean as a measure to stop coronavirus spread. (Image: Shivam Vahia)

6/11

Mumbai Police stops vehicles at a barrier on western express highway in Kandivali during the curfew in the city as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19 spread. (Image: Shivam Vahia)

7/11

Crowd lined up to stock essentials followed by a period of dormancy amid coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Shivam Vahia)

8/11

Mumbai Suburban locals resting on tracks following the curfew in the city as a measure to slowdown the spread of coronavirus. (Image: Shivam Vahia)

9/11

Ram Mandir railway station in Mumbai left empty. (Image: Shivam Vahia)

10/11

Police blockade at Goregaon’s western express highway in Mumbai to stop movement of people during the curfew. (Image: Shivam Vahia)

11/11

Deserted streets in Mumbai during the curfew after the state government decided to lock down the city in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Shivam Vahia)

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 05:34 pm

