you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Make face masks at home in five minutes - here is how

Here are some steps to follow to make a mask for yourself at home.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), healthy people do not need masks as it works only when you are face-to-face with a sick person. Mask supplies are limited and health workers are the priority especially during an emergency like the coronavirus pandemic. As the mask is difficult to avail in the market now amid the COVID-19 outbreak, you need not to worry as you can make your own mask at home. Here are some steps to follow to make a mask for yourself at home. And, it may take just five minutes. (Image: News18 Creative)
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), healthy people do not need masks as it works only when you are face-to-face with a sick person. Mask supplies are limited and health workers are the priority especially during an emergency like the coronavirus pandemic. As the mask is difficult to avail in the market now amid the COVID-19 outbreak, you need not to worry as you can make your own mask at home. Here are some steps to follow to make a mask for yourself at home. And, it may take just five minutes. (Image: News18 Creative)

Make face covers at home with these easy steps. Follow below steps to make face cover with a t-shirt. (Image: News18 Creative)
Step 1| How to make face cover from a t-shirt (Image: News18 Creative)
Step 2| How to make face cover from a t-shirt (Image: News18 Creative)
Step 3| How to make face cover from a t-shirt (Image: News18 Creative)
Step 4| How to make face cover from a t-shirt (Image: News18 Creative)
Step 5| How to make face cover from a t-shirt (Image: News18 Creative)
But can home-made face covers help? (Image: News18 Creative)
Masks vs home-made face covers. (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on Apr 6, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #face masks #Slideshow #World News

