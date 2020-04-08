Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bihar rise to 38; Hong Kong extends restrictions

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 184 countries. Today is the fifteenth day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,789. The Union Health Ministry has said that 124 people have died due to the disease.

Globally, there have been over 14.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 82,000 people have died so far. With just under 4 lakh, the US has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.