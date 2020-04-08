Live now
Apr 08, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bihar rise to 38; Hong Kong extends restrictions
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 4,789.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 184 countries. Today is the fifteenth day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,789. The Union Health Ministry has said that 124 people have died due to the disease.Globally, there have been over 14.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 82,000 people have died so far. With just under 4 lakh, the US has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
LIVE Updates: Novel coronavirus pandemic (April 8, 2020)
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE Updates | News18 has reported that Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is airlifting PPE kits for health workers, and planning to procure 50,000 rapid testing kits and 400 additional ventilators.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's appeal regarding Shab-e-barat: People are requested to not step out of their houses and instead pray for their family's safety. Everyone should desist from any behaviour that compromises with the safety guidelines for battling COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE Updates | Principle Secretary, Bihar Health Department: Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 38 in Bihar, with four more people testing positive yesterday in Siwan and Begusarai (two in each district). Their travel history is being ascertained.
The state has reported one COVID-19-related death so far.
Coronavirus in Hong Kong LIVE Updates | Hong Kong extends social distancing restrictions
Hong Kong today said that social distancing restrictions including the closure of some bars and pubs and a ban on public gatherings of more than four people would be extended until April 23.
The government said a "drastic" more than two-fold spike in the number of cases in Hong Kong over the past two weeks to 936 meant the move was necessary. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | GoM suggests lockdown extension for schools, colleges; lifting restrictions in staggered manner: Report
The Group of Ministers of COVID-19 has suggested extending the lockdown for educational institutions such as schools and colleges, according to a report by NDTV.
Further, the report suggests that the Centre, which is expected to lift the nationwide lockdown, will do so in a staggered manner. The ongoing lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14. However, there have been proposals from many, including some states that the lockdown should be extended to help curb the spread of the outbreak.
Coronavirus in South Korea LIVE Updates | South Korea to tighten border controls to slow virus
South Korea plans to take further steps to tighten border controls to slow coronavirus infections imported from abroad as outbreaks worsen in Europe and the United States.
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun today said Seoul will suspend visa-free entries and visa waivers with countries imposing entry bans on South Korean nationals and employ further restrictions to repel foreigners travelling on “unnecessary and non-urgent purposes.” Officials were expected to formally announce the measures later today.
South Korea has been enforcing two-week quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad since April 1. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Most people on Antarctica cruise ship have the coronavirus
Nearly 60 percent of the 217 people — many from Australia, Europe and the United States — on board a cruise ship off the coast of Uruguay have tested positive for COVID-19.
“There are currently no fevers on board and all are asymptomatic,” said Aurora Expeditions, the Australian operator of the Greg Mortimer ship that is working to disembark the crew and passengers and arrange flights to their home countries.
The Greg Mortimer departed March 15 on a voyage to Antarctica and South Georgia. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh LIVE Updates | Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu to ANI: The state has collected 179 samples as of 7.00 am today (April 8), of which 159 were negative and one was positive. Results of 19 samples are awaited.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the novel coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Here is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events and more.
Read | Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 8
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE Updates | PM Modi to hold all-party meeting via video conferencing today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding an all-party meeting via video conference. However, only floor leaders of political parties which have more than five Members of Parliament, have been invited to participate in the meeting.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the prime minister will seek suggestions from various parties on the road map to contain the outbreak. PM Modi will also appraise these party leaders of the steps being taken by the government.
The meeting is expected to begin at 11.00 am.