you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap April 8 | Here are the top developments of the day

China lifted the 73-day lockdown of Wuhan as fresh COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 in the country; and other developments from today:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 5,274 on Wednesday, registering an increase of 485 cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll stood at 149, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 4,714, and as many as 410 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated.

Here are the top developments from the day:

>> The Supreme Court, in an interim order, directed the Centre to make coronavirus testing free in both government and private labs.

related news

>> Amid the nationwide lockdown implemented to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India, budget carrier IndiGo said it is suspending its international flights till April 30.

>>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his interaction with floor leaders of various political parties in Parliament via video conferencing, said, "The situation in the country is akin to a social emergency; it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant." He also said that experts have asked for extension of the lockdown.

Follow all our LIVE updates here. 

>> Scientists discovered which cells of the lungs and bronchi are targets for coronavirus infection.

>> All COVID-19 hotspots in the 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be sealed till April 15, the state government said.

>> British PM Boris Johnson is "stable" and "in good spirits" after spending second night in intensive care at a London hospital where he is receiving treatment for coronavirus.

>> More than 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by US have come from India, US President Donald Trump said.

>> China lifted the 73-day lockdown of Wuhan as fresh COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 in the country and two new deaths heightened concerns of a rebound in infections.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 09:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

