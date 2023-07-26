Heart attack during exercise: Causes, symptoms, and workout tips for diabetes, blood pressure patients

The likelihood of experiencing a heart attack during exercise is higher for certain demographics, including individuals over the age of 45 and those with a family history of heart disease (Image: Canva)

Exercise is the cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle, offering numerous benefits to our overall well-being. However, an alarming concern that has surfaced in the fitness world in recent years is the occurrence of heart attacks during workouts. Going to the gym is often considered as a great way to stay fit, but few people know of the deadly risks associated with over-exercising and that includes getting a sudden heart attack!

In India, the prevalence of heart attacks during exercise has become a matter of concern. According to recent data from Pathkind Labs, a leading diagnostics provider, intense physical activity can significantly raise the risk of heart attacks, especially in individuals who may already have underlying heart conditions. The research indicates that the likelihood of experiencing a heart attack during exercise is higher for certain demographics, including individuals over the age of 45 and those with a family history of heart disease. Also, those who are overweight, have high blood pressure, or suffer from diabetes are all at greater risk than those who don’t have any of these conditions.

Understanding the reasons:

Several factors contribute to heart attacks during workouts. One of the primary causes is the sudden increase in heart rate and blood pressure during strenuous activities. This can put excessive strain on the heart, particularly if the individual is not accustomed to intense exercise or if they have an undiagnosed heart condition.

Additionally, the combination of dehydration and electrolyte imbalances during prolonged physical exertion can further elevate the risk. When the body loses essential minerals like potassium and sodium through sweat, it can disrupt the heart's electrical signals, leading to irregular heartbeats and, in severe cases, heart attacks.

Symptoms to watch out for:

It is crucial to know your body and recognise the warning signs of an impending heart attack while exercising for timely intervention. Some common symptoms include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, dizziness or lightheadedness, nausea, vomiting, and excessive fatigue. If you feel your heart rate is increasing and making you uncomfortable, or experience any of these symptoms, do not wait for them to go away. Stop exercising, inform others, and seek medical help immediately.

Preventing heart attacks during workouts:

Fortunately, there are proactive measures individuals can take to minimise the risk of heart attacks during strenuous exercises. Before starting any rigorous exercise regimen, especially for those with pre-existing heart conditions or risk factors, seeking medical advice is essential. Engaging in appropriate warm-up exercises and gradual cool-downs can help prepare the heart for physical exertion and prevent sudden spikes in heart rate.

Maintain proper hydration levels before, during, and after your workout sessions to help prevent electrolyte imbalances and promote heart health.

Listen to your body and avoid overexertion. Gradually increase the intensity and duration of exercise as your fitness levels improve. Opt for a well-rounded fitness routine by incorporating a mix of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises to improve overall fitness and reduce the strain on the heart.