Can you have flawless skin after 40? Yes, with the right skin care routine, say experts

Age should always be just a number, we agree! But as you touch 40, your thoughts do gravitate towards your appearance a little more. For, this is a time when the skin is prone to increasing dryness, thinness, a decrease in collagen, the appearance of wrinkles and lines and hyperpigmentation, in addition to other issues. It thus becomes crucial to have the right beauty practices and skincare products in place, especially if you haven’t paid too much attention to that department earlier. Top dermatologists share why you should adapt to a smart skincare routine as you grow older.

Cleansing and exfoliating

One of the first things is to talk about a good cleansing and exfoliating routine. Dr Chytra Anand, senior cosmetic dermatologist and founder of SkinQ dermo cosmetics and Kosmoderma Clinics, says, “As women reach the age of 40, their skin undergoes significant changes due to hormonal shifts and reduced collagen production. To maintain healthy and radiant skin, a good and regular skincare routine is essential. For cleansing, choose a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser that suits your skin type to avoid over-drying. Try one that is pH-balanced and soap-free. The next step, exfoliation, aids in sloughing off dead skin cells, promoting cell turnover, and boosting collagen production. Doing this regularly revitalises the skin and enhances its texture, addressing dryness and dullness. Opt for chemical exfoliants with AHAs or BHAs as they are gentler and more effective on mature skin. It’s critical to note that after exfoliation, a mask should be ideally applied to close skin pores, otherwise it can lead to more clogging and damage.”

Dark spots and what can help

Hyperpigmentation and dark spots may also increase on account of ageing. Can a dark spot corrector help to lighten them? Dr Renita Rajan, chief consultant dermatologist at Render Skin & Hair Clinic, throws light on this common question and busts a few myths, too. She says, “Anti-pigmentation agents can help reduce the spots, reduce skin surface pigmentation or dullness, and help the skin look brighter and clearer. People usually refer to post-inflammatory pigmentation from acne as dark spots, so agents like tranexamic acid and EGF - which can work on the acne, post-acne redness, post-acne pigmentation, dull skin - are good options for achieving clear skin.”

Yes, your sunscreen also plays a big role here, so don’t skip on that. She adds, “Absolutely! Sun protection, both topical and internal sunscreening agents, are the mainstay for anyone working to reduce skin pigmentation issues and increase skin brightness and evenness."

For those suffering from skin conditions like melasma, make-up products, which conceal pigmentation, are very relevant. “Iron oxides are known to protect the skin against HEVL and other components of visible light which are aggravators of melasma. So, I routinely recommend that they use an iron oxide-based dark spot corrector or concealer over their sunscreen (broad spectrum) for better skin protection against sunlight,” she advises.

Tackling lines around the eyes

You may also find the skin around the eyes ageing faster with the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and even hollow skin. But there are ways to prevent damage and help repair that area. Dr Rajan adds, “The skin around the eyes is thinner than the skin over the rest of the face. There are fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, which are also because this is a highly expressive area, with a lot of muscle movement. With us blinking around 1000 times an hour, the need for mobility also implies that the eyelids will look darker. Allergies, stress and wrong skin care all make a big impact. Even not removing make-up properly damages the skin over time. Thus, dark circles and under-eye hollows are seen much earlier in our population, compared to this appearing only as a cause of ageing in the Caucasian population.”

Often people just use a face moisturiser and think that is enough for the eye area, too, but is it important to use specially-formulated eye products only? She adds, “Using under-eye moisturisers does help in maintaining hydration which increases skin reflectance which reduces the perception of darkness. Actives like azelaic, hydroquinone, methylsulfonylmethane, vitamin C and retinol - all help to some extent, though they cannot give long-lasting benefits or reverse the pigmentation completely. For those with a structural issue, like a tear trough deformity - a filler makes a much more relevant difference than any number of creams. The bigger solution to prevent skin ageing is using sunglasses; this must be mandatory for most of us going outdoors. Sunscreen users must not skip this area.”

Injectibles to natural practices: How to take care of the neck

Another focus point is the neck, which is often forgotten or ignored. But after a certain age, the neck can develop vertical and horizontal lines, sagging and bulging neck bands. Can injectables help? Dr Nishita Ranka dermatologist, medical director and founder of Dr Nishita’s Clinic for Skin, Hair & Aesthetics, affirms. “When it comes to skincare, a lot of women ignore the neck area and they shouldn’t as this is one of the first places to reveal those signs of aging. Fortunately, today, advancements in cosmetic dermatology offer a range of injectable treatments and innovative thread techniques designed specifically for neck rejuvenation. You can try Hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal fillers that can smooth out horizontal lines, Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA) Fillers for Collagen Stimulation, Botulinum Toxin (Botox) that smoothens out the neck and reduces the appearance of cords or turkey neck as well as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), a natural injectable treatment derived from the patient that can enhance the appearance, reduce fine lines, and promote a more youthful texture.”

She gives the low-down on another popular treatment – thread lifts. Explains Dr Nishita, “Thread lifts are also a popular innovative non-surgical technique used to lift and tighten sagging skin in the neck area. During the procedure, dissolvable threads made from materials like polydioxanone (PDO) or polycaprolactone (PCL) are inserted under the skin. As the threads are gently lifted, they create a lifting effect that reduces sagging and stimulates collagen production for long-term results.”

There is a word of caution: “Remember, this journey to neck rejuvenation isn’t just about quick fixes. It’s about embracing a lifestyle that nurtures your skin and keeps you glowing from the inside out. Always follow a healthy diet, proper hydration, and consistent skincare practices. Throw in a dash of neck exercises for good measure, and you’ll have a beautiful neck,” she says.

What to look for in your products

One of the key parts of this goal is to empower yourself with the right products. Prachi Bhandari, Co-founder and Head of Research and Development at Aminu Skincare, shares tips as you browse-buy stuff for your beauty shelf:

1. For hydration:

One of the fundamental aspects of skin care is maintaining optimal hydration. Moisturisers enriched with hyaluronic acid, and ceramides replenish the skin's moisture barrier, keeping it supple and resilient. They maintain skin elasticity, and plumpness, and combat dryness.

2. Protection using sunscreen with antioxidants:

Antioxidants are very powerful in combating free radicals that contribute to premature ageing. Antioxidants like Rutin, Diglucosyl Gallic Acid, Vitamins C, and E, and other antioxidants help in protecting the skin from environmental stressors and promoting a youthful glow. Sunscreen safeguards the skin from harmful UV rays and prevents photoaging.

3. Targeted serums to address specific concerns:

Incorporating targeted serums into your routine helps to address individual skincare concerns such as hyperpigmentation, firmness, sensitivity and elasticity. These serums contain peptides, retinol/bio-retinol and vitamins that support cell turnover, stimulate collagen production, and even out skin tone, promoting a healthier complexion.