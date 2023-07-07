Beauty tips: 7 must-know tips to master smudge-proof makeup during monsoon

Makeup tips: Don’t allow heavy foundations to mess with sweat and rain and run havoc on your skin (Image: Canva)

Rainy days are super fun, until you wear a full face of makeup and the torrential downpours turn into your biggest nightmare. Washed out foundation, run-down mascara, feathered lipstick — even the thought of a ghastly makeup meltdown gives us the ick! But fret not, makeup lovers. We’ve got your back with some simple yet effective hacks that will make sure you have smudge-proof makeup every time you step out this monsoon.

1. Stick to a light skincare routine

Less is definitely more during the monsoon season. Give your heavy creams and thick formulas a break and instead, prep your skin with light serums and moisturisers that are oil-free and water-based.

2. Use a primer

Just like a sturdy umbrella shields you from the rain, a good primer acts as a protective barrier between your skin and makeup. Opt for a silicone-based primer that will create a smooth canvas, filling in pores and fine lines, and providing a strong base for your makeup to adhere to. This will help prevent smudging and melting, even when you're caught in a sudden downpour.

3. Go easy on the foundation

Nobody wants to deal with skin problems like clogged pores, breakouts, and dull skin. Don’t allow heavy foundations to mess with sweat and rain and run havoc on your skin. Better to keep them away for the season and use a lightweight, more breathable formula instead. Oil-free tinted moisturisers also offer great coverage without feeling heavy on the skin.

4. Protect your base with a mattifying powder

Combat the oiliness on your skin by using matte products. Opt for a matte-finish foundation, blush, and lipstick to keep your makeup in place. Later, dust off some mattifying powder on your face to lock in your base. This step will absorb any excess moisture and melt proof your makeup!

5. Pick waterproof eye makeup

When it comes to monsoon makeup, one word should be your mantra: waterproof! Swap your regular mascara and liquid eyeliner for their waterproof counterparts. These products are specially formulated to withstand humidity and water, ensuring that your eye makeup stays intact throughout the day.

6. Opt for transfer-proof lipstick

Nobody wants to see smudged stains of your favourite lippy on your teeth or chin! Ditch any lip gloss or cream-based lipsticks on rainy days since they smear easily. Ultra-matte, smudge-proof lip liquids that dry fast are the right pick. Or you can simply go for a lip tint that will make sure your lips are well nourished while adding a pop of colour to them!

7. Don’t forget the setting spray

Yes, you still need to set your makeup with a good setting spray even after using a mattifying powder. Look for one that offers long-lasting and waterproof coverage. A few spritzes are enough to seal your makeup in place, preventing it from budging even in the face of rain and humidity.

8. Blot away excess moisture:

Lastly, keep a stash of oil-absorbing blotting sheets or translucent powder in your bag. If you notice excess shine or moisture on your face while you’re out, gently blot away the oil using the blotting sheets or lightly dust some translucent powder over your T-zone. This will help control the oiliness and prevent your makeup from sliding off.