Best treatment for cellulite: Expert dermatologists tell us what really works

How to get rid of cellulite: there are a number of proven treatments available today, ranging from topical treatments and non-invasive procedures to massage therapies and dry brushing, that aid in cellulite reduction

There are many determining factors for the development of cellulite, including the body’s structure, hormones, genes, age, weight, eating habits, pregnancy, physical activity, and how much collagen and estrogen your skin naturally carries. “Cellulite is more a genetic and age related occurrence, than related to BMI alone. In fact it is largely gender driven, expected to occur in close to 70-90 percent of women, compared to 1-2 percent in men! The reason for this huge gender disparity is the difference in the anatomical structure of skin support tissues — what we could call as soft tissue septae, between men and women. Overall though, cellulite is comparatively less common in Indian ethnicity,” explains Dr Renita Rajan, MD DNB, Chief Dermatologist, RENDER Skin and Hair.

It is also important to remember that while there are various effective methods for cellulite reduction, there’s no quick fix and these treatments take time to work. Having said that, there are a number of proven treatments available today, ranging from topical treatments and non-invasive procedures to massage therapies and dry brushing, that aid in cellulite reduction.

Here’s a rundown from some expert dermatologists from India, on the best ways to get rid of cellulite, from in-office treatments to temporary at-home options:

Massage therapies have been used for cellulite reduction for many years and can be both relaxing and beneficial

Topical treatments

Topical ointments and treatments are a popular, more accessible option for addressing cellulite concerns. Dr Chytra Anand, founder of Kosmoderma Clinics and SkinQ, says, “These creams, gels, and lotions are generally formulated with ingredients like retinol, caffeine, and antioxidants that may enhance blood flow, tighten the skin, and diminish the appearance of cellulite over time. However, results may vary, and consistency in application is essential.”

Oral supplements

Certain oral collagen peptides have proven effective as they tackle the condition by restoring the normal structure of the dermal and subcutaneous tissues. “The consumption of oral collagen peptides, also known as hydrolysed collagen, is one approach. As we age, collagen production declines, leading to the protrusion of fat and the appearance of cellulite. Oral collagen peptides help stimulate the body's collagen production, thereby strengthening the skin's structure, improving elasticity, and reducing the visibility of cellulite,” confirms Dr Shweta Iyengar, the founder of Skinsense. However, it may take four to six months of regular intake for these supplements to work.

Dry brushing

Dry brushing involves gently massaging the skin with a natural bristle brush, typically in circular motions. This practice exfoliates the skin, promotes blood flow, and stimulates the lymphatic system. Regular dry brushing can help reduce the appearance of cellulite and improve skin texture over time.

Topical treatment with creams, gels, and lotions that are formulated with ingredients like retinol, caffeine, and antioxidants help enhance blood flow, tighten the skin, and diminish the appearance of cellulite over time

Non-invasive procedures

Non-invasive treatments offer effective cellulite reduction without the need for surgery or any downtime.

Endospheres therapy: Massage therapies have been used for cellulite reduction for many years and can be both relaxing and beneficial. Endospheres works on the innovative, patented compressive microvibration technology using a probe containing 55 hypoallergenic silicon spheres. These spheres generate low frequency mechanical vibrations which stimulate and improve the regional lymphatic drainage and blood circulation. The action is from the skin down till the level of muscle. “Endospheres therapy, which has a 97.8 percent success rate, helps in tissue remodelling and muscle toning. It tackles the root cause of cellulite by improving the regional lymphatic drainage and blood circulation. The procedure is also very relaxing and feels like a deep-tissue massage. You feel instantly lighter and more toned right after the procedure. For the best results, I recommend a course of 12 sessions (2-3 sessions a week) with a gap of at least 48 hours between the sessions,” informs Dr Ishan Sardesai, founder of The Face Centre. The Face Centre has introduced Endospheres therapy for the first time in India in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

Radiofrequency: This type of therapy uses targeted radiofrequency energy to heat the skin and stimulate collagen production, leading to smoother skin texture. Speaking of the same, Dr Rajan informs, “Of all the treatments we have evaluated at RENDER clinic so far, the deep-fractional radiofrequency protocol with the Morpheus RF device with surface tightening through Alma RF + USG device, has given the best results. There needs to be a remodelling of the soft tissue septa (the main reason for cellulite) plus an overall lifting and tightening effect.”

Dr Iyengar informs about another effective radiofrequency therapy available at Skinsense. “Venus Freeze is a non-invasive treatment which utilises multi-polar radio frequency and pulsed electromagnetic fields. This combination raises the skin's temperature, triggering the body's natural healing response. This, in turn, promotes collagen and elastin production, reinforcing the skin's structure and effectively reducing cellulite.”

Mesotherapy: It involves using fat-burning compounds that are carefully injected into targeted areas affected by cellulite. “These ingredients work to break down fat cells, resulting in an improved appearance of cellulite and smoother skin. The procedure is minimally invasive and has shown promising results for individuals seeking to reduce cellulite's prominence,” explains Dr Akriti Mehra, consultant dermatologist and founder at Derma Decode.

Invasive procedures

For those seeking more drastic and immediate results, invasive procedures like liposuction or laser-assisted liposuction can be considered. Liposuction involves the removal of fat deposits from beneath the skin through a suction process. Laser-assisted liposuction, on the other hand, utilises laser energy to liquefy fat cells before they are removed. While invasive procedures can lead to more significant changes, they may also involve longer recovery periods and potential risks, making thorough research and consultation with a qualified professional essential.

Exercise and healthy diet

Leading a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and proper hydration can complement any cellulite-reducing approach. These lifestyle changes can help manage body weight and improve overall skin health, contributing to a smoother appearance. “Addressing cellulite requires a multifaceted approach. While therapies, creams, and treatments offer potential benefits, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial for achieving and sustaining long-term improvements in cellulite reduction,” concludes Dr Anand.