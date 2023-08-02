Use these 10 Korean skincare secrets to get glowing glass skin like a K beauty

Korean skincare secrets: Sheet masks are a quintessential part of Korean skincare, providing a quick boost of nourishment and hydration (Image: Canva)

The 10-step Korean skincare routine has been all the rage for the past couple of years, and for all the right reasons. After all, who wouldn’t dream of having the glowing glass skin that looks absolutely smooth, dewy, and intensely hydrated? However, it isn’t just the viral regimen that may be the reason behind that radiant face — the secrets of K beauty go much beyond just that. Let's dive right into some useful tips that may help you achieve that enviable, dewy glow that you have been dreaming of!

1. Always remember to double cleanse: The foundation of any Korean skincare routine is double cleansing. Begin with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup, SPF, and sebum build-up. Follow up with a water-based cleanser to cleanse the skin of impurities, ensuring a fresh canvas for the subsequent steps.

2. Exfoliate but gently: Exfoliation is key to removing dead skin cells and promoting skin renewal. Opt for a gentle exfoliator or, better yet, a damp washcloth with mild ingredients like rice bran or fruit enzymes to prevent over-exfoliation, which may damage the skin's barrier.

3. Deep hydration is key: The essence and serum are vital steps in the Korean skincare routine, providing a burst of hydration to the skin. Look for products containing hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, and other nourishing ingredients to deeply moisturise and plump your skin. Lock in all the goodness with a moisturiser suitable for your skin type.

4. Layer on the hydration with Ampoules: Ampoules are concentrated treatments that target particular skin issues. Infused with active ingredients, these power-packed products address fine lines, pigmentation, or dryness, further intensifying the hydration process.

5. Do facial exercises daily: If you want to get a chiselled jawline with tight, younger-looking skin, practice brief mouth stretches — puckering lips and moving them sideways; lifting your head up, smiling, and swallowing; massaging facial muscles in an upward motion. Repeat such facial exercises at least twice a day.

6. Try sheet masks for instant nourishment: Sheet masks are a quintessential part of Korean skincare, providing a quick boost of nourishment and hydration. Pamper yourself with a sheet mask at least once a week to keep your skin plump and radiant.

7. Drink tea: Koreans take their tea seriously and this is evident in the variety of tea choices they include as a part of their dietary and skincare routine. Try including tea of your choice (ginseng, roasted barley, or the good old green tea) in your daily routine to get radiant skin.

8. Slap those products in: Looking for a natural way to plump the skin? Try slapping your products in, instead of rubbing them on your skin. This improves blood flow and allows the product to penetrate better. Lightly tapping on your skin after applying the product is also believed to stimulate collagen over time.

9. Nighttime rituals for skin rejuvenation: Adopt a dedicated nighttime routine to allow your skin to repair and rejuvenate while you sleep. Use a gentle cleanser, follow up with your regular steps, and seal in the goodness with a nourishing overnight sleeping mask.

10. Swear by fermented rice water: The benefits of rice water are truly limitless! Fermented rice water as a facial mist has been part of the Korean skincare routine for centuries. This magic potion helps to increase the skin's collagen synthesis, resulting in a radiant complexion.