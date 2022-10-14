TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech subcontracting costs drop in Q2

Image for representation

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Subcontracting costs at top Indian IT companies such as such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro have have started to trend lower, for the second quarter ended September 30.

These companies are reducing their dependence on sub-contractors as they see supply side challenges coming down, even as they grapple with a delay of over 11 months in the processing of US H-1B work visas.

The management of these companies are optimistic about further reductions in subcontracting costs in the upcoming quarters, which will in turn help increase operating margins.

IT companies use sub-contractors in several scenarios. They are used if there is a crucial project that needs immediate resources (it typically takes months to train and deploy freshers) or onsite sub-contractors in the absence of local work visas or a short-term project that requires certain niche skills.

While sub-contracting offshore tends to save costs, using sub-contractors onsite is more expensive.

Given the travel restrictions and increasing wait times for non-immigrant H-1B visas, IT companies were forced to increasingly rely on subcontracting, which entails appointing third-party companies or individuals to assist deal completion locally at offshore locations. This was significantly more expensive than having their own staff on the ground, affecting operating margins as well.

TCS, which had quarterly subcontracting costs of around 7 percent of revenue levels last fiscal year, saw them rise to 9.7 percent in Q1FY23; however, in Q2FY23, they began to fall, reaching 9.6% of revenue, according to analyst reports.

HCLTech's subcontracting costs (or overall outsourced services costs) fell from 15.3 percent of revenue in the previous quarter to 15 percent of revenue in Q2FY23 reducing by 30 bps. Meanwhile, Infosys' subcontracting costs fell sequentially from 10.5 percent of revenue to 10.1 percent, a 40 bps correction. Wipro's subcontracting costs fell to 12.9 percent in the second quarter, down from 13.7 percent previously.

It was cited as one of the key levers that helped the companies improve their operating margins this quarter.

Operating margins improved for all the companies mentioned above as a result of several tailwinds this quarter, including currency benefit from a weakening rupee, lower subcontracting costs, easing travel restrictions, and improved utilisation and realisation with attrition subsiding.

During the analyst call for Q2 earnings, Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, explained, “…the impact on margin is what is the premium you're paying to subcontractors over employee. So it's just not a mathematical impact of subcontractor costs coming down from 11 percent to 10 percent. By that token, if we say if we can bring down subcontractors to zero, margin can go up by 10 percent. So this is just a premium you're paying to subcontractors which is impacting your margin.”

TCS CFO Samir Seksaria told the media,“Subcontracting costs have started to trend downwards and we expect that to continue. Especially because supply side challenges are easing out and then reliance on subcontractors will trend down.”

Subcontracting costs trends, according to Amit Chandra, Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities, is very company specific and will depend on the type of deals they win.

“Benefits of subcontracting costs are already visible in Infosys and to some extent in TCS. For instance, Infosys got the Daimler deal, which was a larger deal, where the need for subcontracting was much higher. In comparison, TCS didn’t have any subcontracting-heavy deals yet. That’s why the subcontracting cost share in Infosys is on the higher side due to this one deal,” he told Moneycontrol.

“But at a sectoral level, the benefits of subcontracting costs has still not come in and it’s still early days to say subcontracting costs have started benefiting the margins. Subcontracting is a tool cater to additional demand. And whenever you don’t have that kind of a demand it is very easy to cut subcontracting costs,” Chandra added.

He explained that the need for subcontracting is especially important for time-sensitive larger transformational projects that require immediate action. Other cost-cutting and deal-optimization-related tech projects, on the other hand, will not rely as much on subcontracting.

Mrinal Rai, Principal Analyst at technology research firm ISG, said that companies are now hiring more in offshore locations, echoing Seksaria and TCS' comments about supply side challenges being alleviated by newer deployment and hiring.

“Well, as per latest data we have seen hiring by providers increasing across regions so it could indicate that providers are hiring in those countries instead of sub contracting,” Rai told Moneycontrol.