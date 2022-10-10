TCS adds 20,000 freshers in Q2FY23, says all job offers honoured

live bse live

IT major Tata Consultancy Services onboarded 35,000 freshers during the first half of FY23, the company announced in its second quarter results on October 10. Of these, 20,000 freshers had been onboarded in Q2.

In comparison, the company had hired 43,000 freshers in the first half of FY22. During the full year, this number was over 1 lakh.

The company expects to hire 10-12,000 more freshers in FY23, but will decide on its new targets for fresher hiring post the third quarter.

TCS had announced a fresher hiring target of 40,000 for FY23 at the end of FY22.

The company's net addition for the quarter was 9,840 employees, taking its headcount to 6,16,171. This was a decline from the last quarter, when the company had a net addition of 14,136. In the same quarter last year, TCS’ net addition was 19,690 employees.

While the net addition had considerably increased in Q3 (28,238) and Q4 (35,209) last fiscal, it declined significantly in Q1FY23 (14,136).

Elevated attrition troubles of the sector were expected to continue by analysts, but with some moderation. Attrition in Q2FY23 came in at 21.5 percent on a last-twelve-month basis (LTM), up from 19.7 percent last quarter. In Q2FY22, TCS’ attrition was 11.9 percent.

Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad said in a statement that TCS has honoured all job offers the company had made.

“Our investments in capacity building and organic talent development have allowed us to substantially grow our business ahead of headcount addition this quarter. We believe our quarterly annualized attrition has peaked in Q2 and should see it taper down from this point, while compensation expectations of experienced professionals moderate,” he said.

The company said it expects attrition to taper down in the second half of the fiscal year, with normalizing wage expectations and talent supply catching up across the industry.

For the quarter, ICICI Securities had forecast elevated attrition levels on a quarter-on-quarter basis for the sector, and expected higher onsite attrition. Analysts say attrition is expected to decline from the next quarter as demand subsides materially.