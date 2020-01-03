Stocks in the news: SBI, Union Bank, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, MTNL, TVS Motor

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has slapped a Rs 15,019 crore demand notice on Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd taking the total amount it has sought from non-telecom companies to Rs 3.13 lakh crore following a Supreme Court ruling, PTI reported.

SBI, Union Bank: The State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India are looking to sell their non-performing loans totalling Rs 2,836 crore to banks, asset reconstruction companies and other financial institutions.

ONGC: The company on January 2 walked away with all the seven oil and gas blocks on offer in the latest bid round that saw just eight bids coming in.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on January 2 reported a 6.41 percent decline in total sales at 4,24,845 units in December 2019.

MTNL: MTNL has started the process to monetise assets worth Rs 23,000 crore as it aims to turn profitable in the next fiscal year, PTI reported.

TVS Motor Company: The company reported a 14.67 percent decline in total sales to 2,31,571 units in December 2019.

IIFL Securities: Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises bought 27,84,879 shares of the company in a bulk deal on BSE.

Arrow Textiles, Delta Magnets: NCLT approved on December 27 the scheme of amalgamation of Arrow Textiles Limited and MMG India Private Limited with Delta Magnets.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: India Ratings & Research ("IndRa") has changed rating from "Stable" to "Rating Watch Evolving" (RWE). The current rating of the company for long-term facilities is "IND A+"(RWE) and short-term facilities is "IND A 1 +" (RWE).

VIP Industries: CRISIL has upgraded and reaffirmed its credit rating for the bank loan facilities of the company.

Shree Cement: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the credit rating for the company's commercial paper issue, long-term bank facilities and short-term bank facilities.

FDC receives GMP certificate from UK MHRA for Goa facilities

Vipul Organics receives consent to operate from Maharashtra Pollution Board (MPCB)

RITES secured major work of project management consultancy from the Government of Bangladesh

JSW Energy has entered into an agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to re-structure the principal outstanding amount of Rs 751.77 crore

Natco Pharma files ANDA for Trifluridine/ Tipiracil Hydrochloride Tablets for the USA market

Alps Industries: Total amount of default as on January 2 is Rs 719.38 crore

Kirloskar Electric - MoU with Shirdi Sai Electricals (SSEL) put on hold indefinitely