Stocks in the news: NTPC, Yes Bank, Delta Corp, Ashok Leyland, Shankara Building

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

NTPC: Company added 2nd unit of 660 MW of Khargone Super Thermal Power Project to installed capacity.

Delta Corp board meeting on March 28 to consider the proposal for buy‐back of equity shares

IndiGrid completes acquisition of its 9th transmission asset from Sterlite Power with an enterprise value of USD 134 million

LT Foods: CRISIL reaffirmed long term rating at A- and revised outlook on long term loans to stable.

Mangalam Organics has terminated its alliance with M/s Les Derives Resiniques et Terpeniques w.e.f March 24, 2020.

Monnet Ispat & Energy - CARE Ratings has revised the ratings of the company

Zensar Technologies - Guidewire Software announces promotion of the company as PartnerConnect Consulting Advantage partner

Usha Martin - Temporarily halt operations at its manufacturing facility situated at Jharkhand until further notice.

Endurance Tech: Company temporarily closed operations in India and Italy due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Yes Bank: The bank's board will meet on March 26 for general purposes.

Ashok Leyland: Long-term rating by ICRA downgraded to 'ICRA AA (negative)'; short-term rating reaffirmed at 'ICRA A1+'.

Shankara Building Products: CRISIL has downgraded its rating on bank facilities of the company to 'CRISIL BBB+/Stable/CRISIL A2' from 'CRISIL A-/Negative/CRISIL A2+'. CRISIL also has downgraded its rating on the commercial paper to 'CRISIL A2' from 'CRISIL A2+'.

Kolte-Patil Developers: Company announced the shutdown of offices and project sites due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cummins India: Company announced the temporary suspension of offices and plants across India due to COVID-19.

Triveni Engg: Company announced the suspension of manufacturing operations due to COVID-19.

Mangalam Organics: Company terminated its alliance with France-based Les Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques.