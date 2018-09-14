Stocks in the news: Engineers India, Redington, REC, Vedanta, SBI, Jain Irrigation, Cadila

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: REC, Kwality and BF Investment

Vedanta: Vedanta announced hydrocarbon Discovery in well A3-2 within its operated block KG-OSN-2009/3 within Krishna-Godavari Basin, East Coast of India. Company holds 100 percent participating interest in the block.

Redington India: Subsidiary ProConnect Supply Chain Solutions increased its shareholding in Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions from 76 percent to 88 percent.

Allahabad Bank: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on September 19 to consider the modes/modalities of raising the equity capital of the Bank within the aforesaid overall limit of around Rs 1,900 crore.

Fortis - Shivinder Mohan Singh withdraws NCLT petition against elder brother Malvinder Singh

Engineers India: Board considered the proposal for acquisition of 100 percent paid-up share capital of Projects and Development India (PDIL) from President of India, acting through the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Risedronate Sodium Delayed-release tablets.

HCL Technologies: HCL SSHS (State Street HCL Services) Facility, a joint venture between HCL Technologies and US-based State Street Corporation opened its state of the art IT Centre at Medha Tech Park in Ganavaram, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

HCL Technologies offered to buyback 3.63 crore shares (representing 2.61 percent of its equity shares) at a price of Rs 1,100 per share for an aggregate amount up to Rs 4,000 crore. The buyback offer will open on September 18 and close on October 3.

SBI: Audit Committee of the board appointed Shri Prashant Kumar, Deputy Managing Director, as Chief Financial Officer of the bank with immediate effect.

Sun Pharma and SPARC announce USFDA approval of XELPROS to treat open-angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Company launches Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP in the US market.

Lupin: Company receives USFDA approval for generic Atovaquone Oral Solution USP.

Wipro: Company and Anaplan partner to deliver best-in-class cloud enterprise performance management solutions.

PPAP Automotive: CRISIL has reaffirmed its credit rating of the company on the long term bank facilities to A+/Stable and the short term bank facilities at A1.

IL&FS Engineering Construction and Company: CARE Ratings had assigned credit rating of A1+ (SO) for the proposed issue of Commercial Papers of the company for an amount upto Rs 100 crore. Since, the company had not mobilised any fund for the aforementioned Commercial Paper issue programme, CARE has withdrawn the said rating.

Jain Irrigation Systems: US subsidiary acquired ETwater, innovator of intelligent irrigation technology and in the vanguard for creation of the smart irrigation controller. Although acquisition small, it will help fortify Company's position in the US smart agriculture market with Internet of Things (IoT) and also to scale up operations in the said geography.

5paisa Capital: Board approved the right issue size i.e. 1,27,39,022 equity shares of Rs 10 each at issue price of Rs 80 each aggregating to Rs 101.912 crore.

IIFL Holdings: Company has received the No objection letter from NSE in order to file the draft Composite Scheme of Arrangement with National Company Law Tribunal.

Tata Communications: Campany partners with the company in Myanmar for cloud enablement.

Mahanagar Gas: Promoters of the company, GAIL (India) and BG Asia Pacific Holdings Pte have executed an amendment agreement to the joint venture agreement in order to record some changes in the understanding between them as captured in the said JVA.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Brickworks Ratings revised its rating for company's non-convertible debentures worth Rs 3,550 crore to BB-(SO) from AA-(SO).

Sunteck Realty: Company has been assigned A1+ credit rating from ICRA for commercial paper of Rs 150 crore.

RDB Realty & Infrastructure: Company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with HYT Engineering Company Private Limited and the name of the JV is HYT-RDBRIL (JV).

Veritas (India): Company has incorporated a subsidiary named as GV Offshore Private Limited in Mumbai.

India Infraspace: Company has acquired 1,61,500 (100 percent) equity shares of Shaurya Casting Private Limited.

Maruti Suzuki: Company increases Baleno production to cut down waiting, delight customers.

Simplex Castings: Company has incorporated an wholly owned subsidiary company Simplex Castings International Pte. Ltd. at Singapore.

Arman Financial Services: Board approved issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 27.5 crore on a private placement basis.

Balasore Alloys: Samuel Onyeabor Nwabuokei has resigned from the directorship and position of non-executive director of the company due to personal reasons.

CL Educate: Sudhir Bhargava tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Financial Officer, citing personal reasons.

Voltas to invest Rs 1,000 crore on its home appliance foray

NBCC to buy HSCC for 285 cr

Shareholders ask IL&FS to raise funds by selling assets, non-core biz

PNB invites bids from ARCs/FIs for 21 NPA accounts to recover Rs 1,320 cr

United Bank Of India revised MCLR w.e.f September 14

Emami Paper Mills board meeting on September 21 to review the status of raising of Funds for future expansion or acquisitions via QIP/Right issue/Private placement/GDR/ADR/FCCBs