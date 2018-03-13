Stocks in the news: TCS, RComm, Interglobe Aviation, Ashoka Buildcon, ACC, JSPL, Sun TV

TCS |RComm | InterGlobe Aviation | Ashoka Buildcon | JSW Steel | Union Bank of India | ACC | Andhra Bank | Cognizant | PNB | Bank of India | Ambuja Cements | ITI are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:
Tata Sons to sell up to 1.48 percent stake in TCS via Block Trades to raise USD 1.2 billion at Rs 2,872-2,925 apiece
Infosys to voluntarily delist from Euronext Paris, Euronext London
NCLT extends stay on company's arm asset sale till further orders
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked IndiGo and GoAir to ground 8 and 11 A320 neo planes, respectively
High Court orders winding up of Nimbus Communications for defaulting on bank’s dues
Fund raising of USD 1 billion through overseas bonds to buy distressed assets- Mint
Other stocks and sectors in the news today:
Sun TV Network declares fourth interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for FY2017-18
Ashoka Buildcon to consider interim dividend on March 20, 2018
JSPL board to consider QIP issue on Friday
Andhra Bank says fund-based exposure to Sterling Group at Rs 578 cr
Cognizant to acquire Bolder Healthcare
PNB scam: IMF official calls for governance reforms at PSBs
Power Grid inks pact with SBI for Rs 5K cr loan
SC asks Unitech to give list of assets
Bank of India has recovered Rs 7000 cr worth SLOCs from other banks
ACC and Ambuja Cements to enter into master supply agreement
ITI to raise share capital by 3-fold to Rs 3,500 cr
HFCL to build Rs 260-cr optical fibre plant in Telangana
Alembic approved buyback of up to 1,02,50,000 equity shares at Rs 80/share
Engineers India declares interim dividend
Nalco declares interim dividend of Rs 908 cr for the ongoing fiscal
SBI to take 5 companies to NCLT for Rs 3250cr - ET
KKR in talks to acquire Ramky Enviro for Rs 3200cr - ETITC enters pouch milk space - BS