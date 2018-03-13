Stocks in the news: TCS, RComm, Interglobe Aviation, Ashoka Buildcon, ACC, JSPL, Sun TV

Here are stocks that are in news today:

TCS

Tata Sons to sell up to 1.48 percent stake in TCS via Block Trades to raise USD 1.2 billion at Rs 2,872-2,925 apiece

Infosys to voluntarily delist from Euronext Paris, Euronext London

Reliance Communications

NCLT extends stay on company's arm asset sale till further orders

Interglobe Aviation

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked IndiGo and GoAir to ground 8 and 11 A320 neo planes, respectively

Union Bank:

High Court orders winding up of Nimbus Communications for defaulting on bank’s dues

JSW Steel

Fund raising of USD 1 billion through overseas bonds to buy distressed assets- Mint

Other stocks and sectors in the news today:

Sun TV Network declares fourth interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for FY2017-18

Ashoka Buildcon to consider interim dividend on March 20, 2018

JSPL board to consider QIP issue on Friday

Andhra Bank says fund-based exposure to Sterling Group at Rs 578 cr

Cognizant to acquire Bolder Healthcare

PNB scam: IMF official calls for governance reforms at PSBs

Power Grid inks pact with SBI for Rs 5K cr loan

SC asks Unitech to give list of assets

Bank of India has recovered Rs 7000 cr worth SLOCs from other banks

ACC and Ambuja Cements to enter into master supply agreement

ITI to raise share capital by 3-fold to Rs 3,500 cr

HFCL to build Rs 260-cr optical fibre plant in Telangana

Alembic approved buyback of up to 1,02,50,000 equity shares at Rs 80/share

Engineers India declares interim dividend

Nalco declares interim dividend of Rs 908 cr for the ongoing fiscal

SBI to take 5 companies to NCLT for Rs 3250cr - ET

KKR in talks to acquire Ramky Enviro for Rs 3200cr - ET