    Rising before the sun, shooting for the moon: The story of every JEE aspirant

    The journey of qualifying for the JEE is hard. There are loans, peer pressure, rigorous study routine and the constant feeling of not making to the list. Last year, more than 10 lakh students applied for JEE (Main) and only 2.5 lakh qualified. The number was around 41,000 for JEE (Advanced).

    Abhishek Sahu
    February 08, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
    JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

    Eighteen-year-old Sumit Kumar used the ‘Pomodoro technique’, a time management method that breaks his rigorous study time into intervals followed by short breaks, usually sipping tea with his mother, providing him some respite from studying hundreds of formulas.

    However, everything changed when the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that session 1 of the JEE (Main) examination will be held in January. “It was just 40 days from my board exams and the syllabus was complete,” Kumar says.

    Still, he gathered himself for the attempt. “It did not go well due to lack of practice, he frowned, adding, “but I have decided to do well in my second attempt.”

    Kumar’s challenge is a glimpse of students’ ordeal while preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.