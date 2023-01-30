English
    Live: Nifty Reclaims 17,600, Smallcaps In Green | Adani In Focus
    ChatGPT: Educationists divided over benefits, some say it can disincentivise learning

    Educationists say ChatGPT can create personalised lesson plans and assignments and design viva questions, but the potential for plagiarism is a major concern.

    Abhishek Sahu
    January 30, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

    ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence tool that can perform tasks ranging from answering questions to writing fiction and non-fiction, has divided educationists over whether it is useful or “dangerous” for learning.

    The technology is extraordinary, but it's not perfect. It’s “dangerous and disruptive,” Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda pointed out to Moneycontrol.

    Educationists said ChatGPT can create personalised lesson plans and assignments, design viva questions, and develop curricula, research articles and other instructional support material.

    “However, the major challenge that ChatGPT poses for students and faculty is the potential for plagiarism,” said Aaquil Bunglowala, associate dean of the School of Technology, Management and Engineering at NMIMS. He said the text generated by ChatGPT can make it difficult for a teacher to figure out whether an essay was written by a machine or a student.