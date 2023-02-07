English
    It starts with a dream: How JEE aspirants overcome hurdles to stay on course

    The Joint Entrance Exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses is conducted in January and April. Over 900,000 candidates appeared for the exam held in the first session this year. While only a few thousand get it, it doesn’t stop aspirants from pursuing their dreams.

    Abhishek Sahu
    February 07, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST
    The competition is intense, with just over 50,000 seats available in engineering colleges including the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology and government-funded technical institutes. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

    “It all starts with a dream… a dream you'd never want to wake up from. A dream where those glimpses won't evanesce once you're awake but the one where those books, those all-nighters, and those formulas are everlastingly engraved in your memory,” says 16-year-old Vaibhav Gupta, elaborating on what motivates him to pursue a coveted undergraduate engineering course.

    Gupta, a student of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence and based in Krishan Vihar in north-west Delhi, studies over 12 hours a day, poring over hundreds of formulas, text books and notes and, of course, thinking about what would happen if he doesn’t make the grade.

    More than a million students appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) that the National Testing Agency conducts every year in two sessions in January and April. Registration for the second session in April started on February 7.

    The competition is intense, with just over 50,000 seats available in engineering colleges including the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology and government-funded technical institutes. But that doesn't stop students like Gupta from pursuing their dreams.