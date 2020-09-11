Now, use Aadhaar to renew your driving licence from the comfort of your home; here's how

You will soon be able to renew you driving licence online using your Aadhaar number. A recent notification by the IT ministry has made it possible for biometric identification to facilitate many online services including renewals of driving licences, registration of vehicles, change of address.

The road transport ministry has written to IT ministry to IT ministry to bring the DL and RC related online services under the ambit of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, which was notified on August 5, a Times of India report said.

This move will help people use these services without stepping out of their homes.

The notification accepting use of Aadhaar for renewal of drivers' licence and other services said the move is purely voluntary.

Aadhaar is now one of the most important identity proof documents required for anything from opening a bank account to filing income tax returns. However, it may not be convenient to carry a hard copy all the time. The easier way to keep it handy is to download an e-Aadhaar card on your smartphone.



