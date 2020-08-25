Aadhaar card update: You will no longer need any documents to make these changes

Aadhaar cardholders can now update their mobile numbers and many other details by just visiting an Aadhaar card Centre. No documents other than the Aadhaar card itself will need to be submitted. Latest photograph, biometrics, gender and email ID can also be updated in a convenient way.



No document required for update of Photograph, Biometrics, Gender, Mobile Number and Email ID in your Aadhaar. Just take your Aadhaar and visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra. Book appointment from: https://t.co/QFcNEqehlPpic.twitter.com/0XMtVFNSgE

— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 21, 2020

According to the latest tweet by the UIDAI, no document is required for updating photograph, biometrics (fingerprint and iris scan), gender, mobile number and email ID in Aadhaar. You only need to carry your Aadhaar card and visit any nearby Aadhaar centre to get the details updated.

In an earlier tweet, UIDAI had shared a checklist of documents for updating your name, address or date of birth in Aadhaar.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit unique number also serves as a valid proof and is an essential document for availing government subsidies.

The following services are available at the Aadhaar Seva Kendras:

- Fresh Aadhaar enrolment- Name update- Address update- Mobile number update- Email ID update- Date of Birth (DOB) update- Gender update

