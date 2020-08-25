172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|aadhaar-card-update-you-wont-need-any-documents-to-make-these-changes-5752641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aadhaar card update: You will no longer need any documents to make these changes

Check how to update Aadhaar card details like photograph, biometrics (finger print and iris scan), gender, mobile number and email ID in Aadhaar.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Wikimedia Commons/PageImp
Image: Wikimedia Commons/PageImp

Aadhaar cardholders can now update their mobile numbers and many other details by just visiting an Aadhaar card Centre. No documents other than the Aadhaar card itself will need to be submitted. Latest photograph, biometrics, gender and email ID can also be updated in a convenient way.

According to the latest tweet by the UIDAI, no document is required for updating photograph, biometrics (fingerprint and iris scan), gender, mobile number and email ID in Aadhaar. You only need to carry your Aadhaar card and visit any nearby Aadhaar centre to get the details updated.

In an earlier tweet, UIDAI had shared a checklist of documents for updating your name, address or date of birth in Aadhaar.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit unique number also serves as a valid proof and is an essential document for availing government subsidies.

Close

The following services are available at the Aadhaar Seva Kendras:

related news

- Fresh Aadhaar enrolment
- Name update
- Address update
- Mobile number update
- Email ID update
- Date of Birth (DOB) update
- Gender update

- Biometric

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 03:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #personal finance

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.