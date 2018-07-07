App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This week in Mutual Funds: Domestic MF's AUM skewed to top 20 fund houses?

Of the total, Rs 23.40 lakh crore quarterly AUM as of 43 mutual fund players, Rs 22 lakh crore was managed by top 20 fund houses

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News 

The average assets under management in Apr-Jun quarter of the 43-player mutual fund industry surged 20 percent from a year-ago to Rs 23.40 lakh crore, according to the data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

In the Oct-Dec quarter, mutual funds' average assets stood at Rs 23.05 lakh crore, registering a growth of just 1.5 percent on the quarterly basis.

Last quarter, the growth was driven by strong participation from retail investors, investor education and awareness campaigns by the industry.

A closer look at the AMFI AUM data reveals that top 20 fund houses account for 96 percent of the total industry AUM.

Of the total, Rs 23.40 lakh crore quarterly AUM as of 43 mutual fund players, Rs 22 lakh crore was managed by top 20 fund houses.

MFs AUM PIE Chart

Among top 20 fund houses, SBI Mutual Fund recorded a growth of 7 percent in April-June. HDFC Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund followed SBI Mutual Fund by adding Rs 6,292 crore and Rs 4,427 crore, respectively, to its AUM in April-June 2018.

MFs AUM Table

"Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, the investor awareness campaign being run by AMFI under guidance from SEBI, has generated a lot of interest among potential investors who are now looking at Mutual Funds as a preferred investment option", said N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer of AMFI.

He further added that he is confident about Mutual Funds which will continue to see strong inflows, despite the recent volatility.

"Inflows through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route from retail investors and flows from B30 cities, continue to remain robust", he added.

First Published on Jul 7, 2018 08:05 pm

tags #AMFI #AUM #Business #MF News

