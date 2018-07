Aditya Birla Sun Life MF to reshuffle fund management for 8 schemes

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has reshuffled the fund management responsibilities for eight schemes after Shravan Sreenivasula ceased to be the fund manager, the fund house said in an addendum.

The changes have been with effect from June 30.

NAME OF THE SCHEME NEW FUND MANAGER Aditya Birla Sun Life Financial Planning FOF - Aggressive Plan Aditya Birla Sun Life Financial Planning FOF - Prudent Plan Aditya Birla Sun Life Financial Planning FOF - Conservative Plan Aditya Birla Sun Life Active Debt Multi Manager FOF Scheme Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Allocator Multi Manager FOF Scheme Kunal Sangoi Aditya Birla Sun Life Global Commodities Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Global Real Estate Fund Milind Bafna Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold Fund Lovelish Solanki

