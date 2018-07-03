BNP Paribas Mutual Fund’s CIO Ritesh Jain resigns 

Chief Investment Officer at BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Ritesh Jain, has resigned with effect from June 25, the fund house said on its website.

Jain who had joined the fund house in June last year, was responsible for leading a team of investment professionals managing a wide range of funds across different asset classes.

Prior to joining BNP Paribas, Jain was CIO at Tata Asset Management and Canara Robeco Asset Management Co.

He holds a Masters in Business Economics, and in one of his previous assignments, was the head of fixed income at Kotak Asset Management.