App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank receives SEBI approval to launch mutual fund business

This approval is subsequent to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval granted to YES BANK to sponsor a Mutual Fund followed by SEBI’s in-principle approval received subsequently

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank has received the final regulatory approval from the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence its mutual fund business, the bank said in a press release today.

This approval is subsequent to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval granted to Yes Bank to sponsor a mutual fund followed by SEBI’s in-principle approval received subsequently.

The fund house will be called Yes Asset Management (India) Limited (YAMIL).

"Yes Asset Management (India) Limited (‘YAMIL’) will leverage YES BANK's knowledge banking expertise and relationship capital across retail, corporate and institutional investors to effectively channelize their assets in equity and debt capital markets," said Rana Kapoor, Managing Director & Chief Executive officer, Yes Bank.

related news

"This strategic initiative will further complement Yes Bank’s retail liabilities and wealth management strategy, and also allow YAMIL to build on the Bank’s ‘DIGICAL’ distribution network to provide customers a seamless Investment and Banking experience," he added.

YAMIL will operate out of the Yes Bank Group Headquarters at Yes Bank Tower, Lower Parel Innovation District, Mumbai.

According to the release, the operational set-up for YAMIL including a robust technology architecture, partnerships for fund accounting & custodian services and registrar & transfer agent services are already in place.

Yes Asset Management (India) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yes Bank will launch fund offerings across the spectrum of both debt & equity markets over the next 6-12 months.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #MF News #Yes Bank

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.