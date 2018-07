UTI MF revises fund management responsibilities for 7 schemes

UTI Mutual Fund has revised the fund management of seven schemes, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum

Scheme name New fund managers Previous fund managers UTI Arbitrage Fund Rajeev Gupta and Amit Sharma Kaushik Basu UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund Rajeev Gupta Lalit Nambiar UTI Nifty Exchange Traded Fund UTI Sensex Exchange Traded Fund UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund UTI Nifty Index Fund UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Kaushik Basu, and Sharwan Kumar Goyal Kaushik Basu

The change in the schemes are mentioned below:

The fund house has also appointed Kamal Gada as fund manager for overseas investments under schemes that invest in foreign securities, the addendum stated.

All other features of the schemes remain unchanged.