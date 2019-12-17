What MFs bought & sold in Nov; 60 names from large, mid & smallcap space

Indices rose over 1 percent to hit a fresh record high in November but flows into equity funds are showing signs of tapering. That could be a reason to worry.

Net inflows into equity mutual funds, including closed-ended schemes, fell drastically in November compared to Rs 6,000 crore in the previous month.

“Support from domestic inflows has been key for Indian markets since FY16 in sustaining rich multiples on the backdrop of sustained earnings disappointments. Net inflows into equity mutual funds for November were at $180 million, the lowest in 41 months,” UBS said in a report.

“Lower returns, or even negative in some cases, are potentially leading to retail redemptions. Systemic Investment Plan (or SIP) inflows at $ 1.2 billion remained at a peak, though this too has broadly stagnated over the past 12 months,” it said.

The overall assets under management (AUM) though grew in November, hitting Rs 27 lakh crore as of November-end from Rs 23.59 lakh crore a year ago, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed.

Here is a list of top ten stocks from ICICIDirect Research report that fund managers bought and sold in November:

Large-caps

Adani Ports, Shree Cement, NMDC, Bajaj Finance and United Breweries witnessed the highest buying during November 2019. Bajaj Finance saw addition primarily due to its QIP issue.

Large-cap stocks that were sold by AMCs were HDFC AMC, DLF, Berger Paints, L&T Finance Holdings and Siemens.

Midcaps