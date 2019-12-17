App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What MFs bought & sold in Nov; 60 names from large, mid & smallcap space

Net inflows into equity mutual funds, including closed-ended schemes, fell drastically in November compared to Rs 6,000 crore in the previous month

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
 
 
Indices rose over 1 percent to hit a fresh record high in November but flows into equity funds are showing signs of tapering. That could be a reason to worry.



“Support from domestic inflows has been key for Indian markets since FY16 in sustaining rich multiples on the backdrop of sustained earnings disappointments. Net inflows into equity mutual funds for November were at $180 million, the lowest in 41 months,” UBS said in a report.

“Lower returns, or even negative in some cases, are potentially leading to retail redemptions. Systemic Investment Plan (or SIP) inflows at $ 1.2 billion remained at a peak, though this too has broadly stagnated over the past 12 months,” it said.

The overall assets under management (AUM) though grew in November, hitting Rs 27 lakh crore as of November-end from Rs 23.59 lakh crore a year ago, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed.

Here is a list of top ten stocks from ICICIDirect Research report that fund managers bought and sold in November:

Large-caps

Adani Ports, Shree Cement, NMDC, Bajaj Finance and United Breweries witnessed the highest buying during November 2019. Bajaj Finance saw addition primarily due to its QIP issue.

Largecap 1 Dec

Large-cap stocks that were sold by AMCs were HDFC AMC, DLF, Berger Paints, L&T Finance Holdings and Siemens.

Largecap 2 Dec

Midcaps


In midcaps, stocks like GMR Infra, Hatsun Agro, Crisil, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Aditya Birla Capital witnessed buying during November.


Midcap 3 Dec


Midcap stocks, which saw selling by AMCs were Dish TV, Eris Lifescience, Castrol India, Shriram Transport Finance and Century Textiles 

Midcap 4

Small-caps

In smallcaps, Jyothy Labs, RitesTata Elxsi, Narayana Hrudalaya, and FDC witnessed the highest buying during November 2019.

Smallcap 5 Dec

And Greaves Cotton, HCC, Aavas Financiers, Jamna Auto and NCC saw heavy selling.Smallcap 6 Dec

Note: The above tables are for reference only and not buy or sell ideas.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Dec 17, 2019 09:43 am

tags #Adani Ports #AMFI #AUM #Bajaj Finance #largecap #Midcap #Mutual Funds #NMDC #Shree Cement #Smallcap







