Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Equity benchmarks ended in the green on December 4 supported by buying at the fag end of trade on the eve of RBI's monetary policy meet outcome.
Investor sentiment turned positive on news that the US and China were close to signing a trade deal despite the recent heated rhetoric.
Sensex climbed 0.43 percent to close at 40,850, while Nifty reclaimed the psychological mark of 12,000 and closed 0.41 percent higher at 12,043. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.52 percent and 0.33 percent higher, respectively.
According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,967.43, followed by 11,891.67. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,086.83 and 12,130.47.
Nifty Bank closed 1.16 percent up at 31,979.30. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,609.6, followed by 31,239.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,183.4 and 32,387.5.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 700, target of Rs 725
Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2065, target of Rs 2120
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 524, target of Rs 540
Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 336, target of Rs 352
Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 165, target of Rs 181
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Cadila Healthcare with target at Rs 270 and stop loss at Rs 260
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with target at Rs 1675 and stop loss at Rs 1640
Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with target at Rs 360 and stop loss at Rs 340
Buy Wipro with target at Rs 250 and stop loss at Rs 240
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com
Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 99.9 and target of Rs 110
Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 705 and target of Rs 675
Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 164 and target of Rs 184
