Top 10 trading ideas by experts for January 2021 series  

Indian market closed flat for the week ended December 24 but small & midcap stocks underperformed and closed lower in the holiday-shorted week. The S&P BSE Sensex closed just a shade below 47,000 while the Nifty50 ended above 13,700 levels. Experts are of the view that as we head towards the close of the year – the momentum could slow down because of the holiday season and investors are advised to remain stock-specific. The new strain of the coronavirus did trigger volatility in the world equity market but recovered well assuming lower risk in the future and start of vaccination and $900 billion US stimulus.

Brokerage Firm: SMC Global Securities Ltd

HSIL: Buy| LTP: Rs 110| Target: Rs 132| Stop Loss: Rs 100| Upside 20% The stock closed at Rs 110.80 on 24th December 2020. It made a 52-week low at Rs 32.70 on 25th March 2020 and a 52-week high of Rs. 114.85 on 24th December 2020. The 200-Days Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently at Rs 73.22. The short-term, medium-term, and long-term biases are looking positive for the stock as it is trading in higher highs and higher lows on charts.

Apart from this, it has formed a “Bull Flag” pattern on weekly charts and has given the breakout of the pattern along with high volumes, so, buy8ing momentum may continue for the coming days. Therefore, one can buy in the range of 108-110 levels for the upside target of 128-132 levels with a stop loss below 100. The time horizon could be in the range of 1-2 months.

Therefore, one can buy in the range of 108-110 levels for the upside target of 128-132 levels with a stop loss below 100. The time horizon could be in the range of 1-2 months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.