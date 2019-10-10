Stocks in the news: Torrent Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Union Bank, Century Tex, Vimta Labs

Bharti Airtel: Company announced successful pricing of $750 million 5.650% subordinated perpetual securities, aimed to achieve objectives of deleveraging & strengthening of the balance sheet.

Torrent Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for Indrad facility in Gujarat

Coal India: Company said it has lost 13 million tonne, or 2.1%, of its annual output this financial year, due to strikes at eastern Indian Talcher coalfields, one of India's biggest, a spokesman for the company's unit said on Wednesday.

"Owing to an unfavorable socio-political situation and frequent stoppages, Talcher coalfields alone has registered a loss of 13 million tonne in coal production during the current financial year," Dikken Mehra, a spokesman for Coal India unit Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) said.

NHPC takes over Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited: NHPC has completed formalities for taking over 500 MW Teesta VI hydro power project, which it has bagged under corporate insolvency resolution process.

Mahindra & Mahindra : Launched a special edition of its utility vehicle the Bolero with a host of new features amid the festival season, a release said on

Wednesday. The edition of Bolero Power+ comes with features such as front bumper add-on fog lamps, spoiler with stop lamp, among others.