you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Torrent Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Union Bank, Century Tex, Vimta Labs

Bharti Airtel | Torrent Pharma | Transformers & Rectifiers | Rama Steel and Bank of Maharashra are stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Bharti Airtel: Company announced successful pricing of $750 million 5.650% subordinated perpetual securities, aimed to achieve objectives of deleveraging & strengthening of the balance sheet.

Union Bank Of India approved issue of new shares to govt for amount aggregating up to Rs 11,768 crore


RBI rejects Indiabulls Housing Finance, Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s proposed merger



Torrent Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for Indrad facility in Gujarat

Coal India: Company said it has lost 13 million tonne, or 2.1%, of its annual output this financial year, due to strikes at eastern Indian Talcher coalfields, one of India's biggest, a spokesman for the company's unit said on Wednesday.

Close

"Owing to an unfavorable socio-political situation and frequent stoppages, Talcher coalfields alone has registered a loss of 13 million tonne in coal production during the current financial year," Dikken Mehra, a spokesman for Coal India unit Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) said.

NHPC takes over Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited: NHPC has completed formalities for taking over 500 MW Teesta VI hydro power project, which it has bagged under corporate insolvency resolution process.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Launched a special edition of its utility vehicle the Bolero with a host of new features amid the festival season, a release said on

Wednesday. The edition of Bolero Power+ comes with features such as front bumper add-on fog lamps, spoiler with stop lamp, among others.



Sadbhav Engineering: Promoter releases pledge on 5.6 lakh shares (0.33%) on September 30



Bank Of Maharashtra: RBI denied request to set off accumulated losses of Rs 7,360 crore.


Century Textiles: Shares of Century Textiles & Industries will turn ex-date on Friday for the proposed de-merger. The company will hive off its cement division and merge it with UltraTech Cement.


Transformers & Rectifiers: Company received a Rs 126 crore order from Power Grid.


Dixon Technologies: ICRA assigned A1+ rating to company's enhanced commercial paper (CP) programme.


Vimta Labs: Brickwork Ratings India reaffirmed credit rating of the company for the bank loan facilities of Rs 50.33 crore.


Rama Steel Tubes: CARE revised credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to BBB-/Stable from BBB/Negative.



First Published on Oct 10, 2019 08:13 am

