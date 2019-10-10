Stocks in the news: Torrent Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Union Bank, Century Tex, Vimta Labs

Bharti Airtel | Torrent Pharma | Transformers & Rectifiers | Rama Steel and Bank of Maharashra are stocks which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Bharti Airtel: Company announced successful pricing of $750 million 5.650% subordinated perpetual securities, aimed to achieve objectives of deleveraging & strengthening of the balance sheet.
Torrent Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for Indrad facility in Gujarat
Coal India: Company said it has lost 13 million tonne, or 2.1%, of its annual output this financial year, due to strikes at eastern Indian Talcher coalfields, one of India's biggest, a spokesman for the company's unit said on Wednesday.
"Owing to an unfavorable socio-political situation and frequent stoppages, Talcher coalfields alone has registered a loss of 13 million tonne in coal production during the current financial year," Dikken Mehra, a spokesman for Coal India unit Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) said.
NHPC takes over Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited: NHPC has completed formalities for taking over 500 MW Teesta VI hydro power project, which it has bagged under corporate insolvency resolution process.Mahindra & Mahindra: Launched a special edition of its utility vehicle the Bolero with a host of new features amid the festival season, a release said on
Wednesday. The edition of Bolero Power+ comes with features such as front bumper add-on fog lamps, spoiler with stop lamp, among others.
Bank Of Maharashtra: RBI denied request to set off accumulated losses of Rs 7,360 crore.
Century Textiles: Shares of Century Textiles & Industries will turn ex-date on Friday for the proposed de-merger. The company will hive off its cement division and merge it with UltraTech Cement.
Transformers & Rectifiers: Company received a Rs 126 crore order from Power Grid.
Dixon Technologies: ICRA assigned A1+ rating to company's enhanced commercial paper (CP) programme.
Vimta Labs: Brickwork Ratings India reaffirmed credit rating of the company for the bank loan facilities of Rs 50.33 crore.
Rama Steel Tubes: CARE revised credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to BBB-/Stable from BBB/Negative.The Great Diwali Discount!
