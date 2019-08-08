Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, Aurobindo, HPCL, Bosch, Siemens

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on August 8: UltraTech Cement, Tata Chemicals, Engineers India, Adani Enterprises, Spacenet Enterprises, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Proseed India, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Mahanagar Gas, Adani Transmission, Rail Vikas Nigam, Procter & Gamble, Inspirisys Solutions, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Max Ventures, Aspinwall, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Ircon International, Endurance Technologies, Hitech Corporation, Fairchem Speciality, Capacit'e Infraprojects, Gokul Agro Resources, Stampede Capital, Max India, Stampede Capital, Ganges Securities, Avadh Sugar, TCNS Clothing, Infibeam Avenues, Quick Heal, IndoStar Capital Finance, Wonderla Holidays, Navneet Education, Take Solutions, Sanghvi Movers, NRB Industrial Bearings, Rane Holdings, Tata Investment Corporation, Indo Count Industries, Texmaco Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Akzo Nobel India, Aurionpro Solutions, Rupa & Company

Results on August 8: Thermax, Godrej Properties, Texmaco Rail, Kirloskar Industries, LT Foods, Maral Overseas, Revathi Equipment, India Motor Parts, Igarashi Motors India, Radico Khaitan, Kesoram Industries, Kokuyo Camlin, Greaves Cotton, Dredging Corporation, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Aries Agro, NBCC (India), City Union Bank, Clariant Chemicals, Hotel Rugby, Shivam Autotech, Dynamatic Technologies, Huhtamaki PPL, Nava Bharat Ventures, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Career Point, Aksh Optifibre, ISMT, Kopran, Mukand, Religare Enterprises, Apar Industries,

Results on August 8: Emami, Page Industries, Oil Country Tubular, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Mukand Engineers, Pritish Nandy Communications, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bal Pharma, Hind Rectifiers, Hexaware Technologies, HOV Services, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation, UCO Bank, Tamilnadu Telecommunication

Tata Steel Q1: Consolidated profit falls 64.3 percent to Rs 693 crore versus Rs 1,940.8 crore, revenue rises 1.27 percent to Rs 35,947.1 crore YoY.

HCL Technologies Q1: Profit falls 13 percent to Rs 2,220 crore versus Rs 2,568 crore, revenue rises 2.7 percent to Rs 16,425 crore versus Rs 15,990 crore QoQ. Dollar revenue growth at 3.8 percent and constant currency growth at 4.2 percent QoQ. Company maintains FY20 constant currency revenue growth guidance at 14-16 percent.

HPCL Q1: Profit falls to Rs 810.9 crore versus Rs 2,969.9 crore, revenue rises 4.5 percent to Rs 70,988.9 crore against Rs 67,938.1 crore QoQ. HPCL says April-June refinery throughput was down on planned unit shutdown.

Aurobindo Pharma Q1: Profit jumps 39.5 percent to Rs 635.7 crore versus Rs 455.6 crore, revenue rises 28.1 percent to Rs 5,444.6 crore versus Rs 4,250.3 crore YoY.

Petronet LNG Q1: Profit jumps 21.3 percent to Rs 561.9 crore versus Rs 463.3 crore, revenue rises 2.7 percent to Rs 8,613.4 crore versus Rs 8,383.2 crore QoQ.

Lemon Tree Hotels Q1: Net loss at Rs 2.1 crore against profit of Rs 2.2 crore, revenue increases 11 percent to Rs 140.9 crore versus Rs 126.9 crore YoY.

KEC International Q1: Profit increases 2.1 percent to Rs 88.6 crore versus Rs 86.8 crore, revenue rises 14.6 percent to Rs 2,412 crore versus Rs 2,104.3 crore YoY.

Siemens Q3: Profit jumps 21.4 percent to Rs 248.1 crore versus Rs 204.4 crore, revenue rises 4.1 percent to Rs 3,198.4 crore versus Rs 3,073 crore YoY.

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1: Loss at Rs 30.28 crore against loss at Rs 398 crore; net interest income rises to Rs 567.6 crore versus Rs 710.73 crore YoY.

Adani Green Energy Q1: Loss at Rs 96 crore versus loss at Rs 74.26 crore, revenue rises to Rs 660.8 crore versus Rs 472.2 crore YoY.

Bharti Airtel clarified that company keeps on evaluating various opportunities of restructurings, alliances/acquisitions and other similar avenues as and when available according to its requirement(s).

Suzlon clarified on exchange: Company is not aware of any action being contemplated by the bondholders and can’t comment upon the intentions of the bondholders. Company is in discussions with various stakeholders in relation to its outstanding debt including bonds.

Adani Ports: FY20 volume growth to be at lower end of 10-12 percent growth guidance, promoter pledge to come down in FY20.

Gujarat Alkalies informed the exchanges about the shut-down of plants at Dahej Complex on account of heavy rain

Bosch - With a view to adjust production to meet the demand for products and to avoid unnecessary buildup of inventory, it is proposed to suspend all manufacturing operations at the company's plants

Sambhaav Media: Subsidiary VED Technoserve India Private Limited received work order.

Streamcast Group will assist Rolta India in repayment and restructuring its liabilities commencing with immediate effect

Sical Logistics - ICRA has revised the ratings to BB+ [Negative] / A4 from BBB+ / A2 for long term loans and short term fund and non-fund based facilities respectively

Aeroports de Montreal selects Wipro as IT and business transformation partner

NBCC secured the total business of Rs 201.77 crore in the month of June & July, 2019

Maruti Suzuki: July 2019 production falls to 1,33,265 units against 1,78,533 units in July 2018.

