Stocks in the news: RIL, Wipro, Mindtree, InterGlobe, Jet Airways, Cipla, Bandhan Bank

Results on April 18: Reliance Industries, RBL Bank, DCB Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Sponge Iron, Jay Bharat Maruti, Uttam Galva Steels, Majestic Auto, Amal, Andhra Pradesh Tanneries, B2B Software Technologies

Wipro Q4: IT Services revenue down 0.5 percent to Rs 14,586.5 crore versus Rs 14,665.6 crore. Company approves share buyback worth up to Rs 10,500 crore via tender offer and expects dollar revenue in Q1FY20 in the range of $2,046-2,087 million (a growth of -1% To +1% over Q4FY19).

Mindtree Q4: Profit grew 3.8 percent to Rs 198.4 crore, revenue rose 2.9 percent to Rs 1,839.4 crore, dollar revenue grew 4.2 percent to $262 million, constant currency revenue growth of 3.9 percent QoQ. The company crossed $1 billion in annual revenue.

Mindtree: Company recommended a final dividend of 40 percent (Rs 4 per share) for the financial year ended March 2019 and a special dividend of 200 percent (Rs 20 per share) to celebrate the twin achievements of exceeding $1 billion annual revenue milestone and the 20th anniversary of the company.

CRISIL March quarter: Consolidated profit fell to Rs 76.64 crore versus Rs 82.21 crore; revenue declined to Rs 415.79 crore versus Rs 419.95 crore YoY.

CRISIL: Company approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year ending December 2019.

Reliance Industries: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will acquire a strategic stake in six group companies (each owning a very large ethane carrier) of RIL.

RIL: Saudi Aramco in talks to acquire up to a 25 percent stake in Reliance Industries' refining and petrochemicals businesses - Reuters

Reliance Retail in talks to buy out 259-year-old British toymaker Hamleys - Sources

InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet in focus: Aviation Secretary said Directorate General of Civil Aviation advised airlines to keep fares on check & bring them down after it found air fares on 40 sectors 10-30 percent higher. 90 percent of Jet Airways slots vacant, being re-allotted temporarily.

Jet Airways: Company suspends all operations temporarily.

Cipla: Company to buy 30 percent share in Brandmed at upfront payment of (South African) 65 million rand.

Bandhan Bank: CCI approves merger of Gruh Finance with Bandhan Bank.

Eris Lifesciences: Completed consolidation of shareholding in the subsidiary, Kinedex Healthcare completed.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: Sadbhav Vizag Port Road, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company submitted draft financing documents to NHAI in relation to financial close.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: ICRA reaffirmed the iAAA rating to the claims-paying ability of the company.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus received final approval from the USFDA for Acetazolamide for injection.

Hindalco Industries: Toyota selected company's subsidiary Novelis as an aluminum supplier for 2019 vehicle RAV4.

Weizmann Forex: Board considered the appointment of 3 additional directors and resignation of directors.

Intellect Design Arena: Ithala SOC, licensed financial services and registered credit provider based in South Africa chose Intellect Digital Core to power their digital transformation.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus announces Phase 3 trial of Desidustat in non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with anaemia.

Out of F&O ban: DHFL, Wockhardt

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Aurionpro Solutions: Earnings Call to be held on May 3.

Tube Investments of India: Company will announce its March quarter earnings on April 30.

Supreme Petrochem: Company will announce its March quarter earnings on April 26.

ABB India: Company will announce its March quarter earnings on May 7.

MRF: Company will announce its March quarter earnings on May 2.

Bulk Deals on April 16

Reliance Capital: Axis Trustee Services Limited sold 30,02,500 shares of the company at Rs 177.94 per share on the NSE.

Suumaya Lifestyle: Sanjeev Harbanslal Bhatia sold 4,32,000 shares of the company at Rs 28.63 per share on the NSE.

