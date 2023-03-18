 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The world on edge 

Manas Chakravarty
Mar 18, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

Bond markets, especially in the US, are large and deep, and daily movements in yields are usually restricted to a few basis points. But in the past couple of weeks, the yield on the 2-year US Treasury note yo-yoed from a multi-decade high of 5 percent on March 8 to 3.9 percent on March 13, to 4.25 percent on March 14, plunged to 3.8 percent on March 15 and edged up again. When US Treasuries behave like penny stocks and bond investors like headless chickens, it’s a sign of the world being on edge. This FT story, free to read for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers, talks of the strains in the bond markets this week. The MOVE index, which measures volatility in the US bond market, is at its highest since the Global Financial Crisis.

What’s more, the probability of the Fed not hiking rates at its next meeting was zero a week ago, 45.4 percent on March 16 and 15.1 percent on March 17 morning. The probability of a 25 basis point hike gyrated wildly during the last week.

In contrast, the move in the US Vix, a measure of volatility in US stocks, has been just a blip. Equity valuations are still not factoring in a regime change in financial conditions. Instead, they are looking to central banks to pause and ultimately reverse monetary tightening, which would result in liquidity being abundant once again and justify current stock valuations. As my colleague Aparna Iyer wrote, it’s a competition between who will blink first — the market or central banks.