Why we see Persistent Systems emerging as a winner

Highlights Strong revenue traction, confident of industry leading growth Reduced reliance on top client Order wins healthy Margin outlook positive Attrition declining could support margin Stock a great bet to add on weakness Persistent Systems (CMP: Rs 4533 Rs Market Cap: Rs 34,644 crore) — one of our top mid-cap IT picks — has outperformed both Nifty and the IT index in the past three months. With a consistent performance and right capabilities, we expect it to wade through the ongoing macro noise well. Strong revenue traction,...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Silicon Valley Bank saga continues
Mar 14, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's core inflation remains high, anti-money laundering law gets complicated...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishapRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers