    Why the Fed had to step in to save Silicon Valley Bank depositors

    The Fed’s timely action has calmed the markets for now, but the sharp rise in interest rates could mean trouble for other interest-rate sensitive businesses 

    Aparna Iyer
    March 13, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST
    Why the Fed had to step in to save Silicon Valley Bank depositors

    SVB lends and invests into tech start-ups, a borrower pool with tight inter-linkages. Start-ups also star in its depositor base, keeping their cash with the bank. And with liquidity ebbing and interest rates rising, several start-ups face a cash crunch

    Highlights The sharp rise in interest rates has led to huge losses in banks’ bond portfolios SVB collapsed because it had to sell its bonds at a loss Its deposits too were eroded because cash-strapped start-ups withdrew their funds There were widespread worries about bank runs at other regional banks in the US That’s because most banks have a lot of uninsured depositors Timely Fed action bailing out all depositors at SVB and another bank will boost confidence A Lehman-like crisis has been averted  For the past...

