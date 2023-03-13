Why the Fed had to step in to save Silicon Valley Bank depositors

SVB lends and invests into tech start-ups, a borrower pool with tight inter-linkages. Start-ups also star in its depositor base, keeping their cash with the bank. And with liquidity ebbing and interest rates rising, several start-ups face a cash crunch

Highlights The sharp rise in interest rates has led to huge losses in banks’ bond portfolios SVB collapsed because it had to sell its bonds at a loss Its deposits too were eroded because cash-strapped start-ups withdrew their funds There were widespread worries about bank runs at other regional banks in the US That’s because most banks have a lot of uninsured depositors Timely Fed action bailing out all depositors at SVB and another bank will boost confidence A Lehman-like crisis has been averted For the past...