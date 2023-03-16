Cipla’s US home run faces regulatory hurdles

Representative image

Highlights Launch and scale-up of complex generic drugs steadily expanded US revenues However, recent developments raise the risk of delay in launch of two important products—gAdvair, gAbraxane Delay in product launches diminishes revenue potential After Goa, the Pithampur manufacturing plant came under US drug regulator lens Cipla’s strong presence in India and respiratory products has set it apart among large drug companies in recent years. The launch and scale-up of complex generic drugs steadily expanded its US revenues while the pandemic aided India business....