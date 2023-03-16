Cipla’s US home run faces regulatory hurdles

Highlights Launch and scale-up of complex generic drugs steadily expanded US revenues However, recent developments raise the risk of delay in launch of two important products—gAdvair, gAbraxane Delay in product launches diminishes revenue potential After Goa, the Pithampur manufacturing plant came under US drug regulator lens Cipla’s strong presence in India and respiratory products has set it apart among large drug companies in recent years. The launch and scale-up of complex generic drugs steadily expanded its US revenues while the pandemic aided India business....
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Investing in a structurally weak market
Mar 15, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India needs better AI safeguards, has Nagaland battled the unemployment demon, ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers