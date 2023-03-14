SVB shows the perils of regulators fighting the last war

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:58 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

SVB is not the only example of an institution making a dumb one-way bet that rates would stay indefinitely low; Britain’s pension crisis erupted last autumn because of similar assumptions

Gillian Tett How could regulators have missed the risks at Silicon Valley Bank? That is the question many shocked investors were asking on Monday. After all, the fact that SVB was sitting on a massive, unhedged portfolio of long-term Treasuries was no secret; last year, JPMorgan circulated shocking calculations to its clients (which were recirculated this week) that showed that these (then) unrealised losses could wipe out tier one capital. But while some former clients of SVB tell me that this prompted...