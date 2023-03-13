Tata Technologies IPO, its valuation and gains for Tata Motors

Highlights Tata Motors will offload about 20 per cent stake in the OFS The issue will be earnings accretive for Tata Motors Parent’s cost of acquisition at Rs7.4 per share Tata Technologies’ niche IT services will fetch good valuations However, business environment is highly competitive Nearly two decades after the initial public offering of Tata Consultancy Services, the Tata group is tapping retail investors again. An information technology services company largely in the area of automobiles, Tata Technologies Ltd is emerging from under the...