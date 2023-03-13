English
    Tata Technologies IPO, its valuation and gains for Tata Motors

    Tata Motors investors will gain from the listing of its subsidiary Tata Technologies although long term prospects will hinge on how the firm fares in the competitive milieu

    Vatsala Kamat
    March 13, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
    Tata Technologies IPO, its valuation and gains for Tata Motors

    Highlights Tata Motors will offload about 20 per cent stake in the OFS  The issue will be earnings accretive for Tata Motors  Parent’s cost of acquisition at Rs7.4 per share   Tata Technologies’ niche IT services will fetch good valuations  However, business environment is highly competitive   Nearly two decades after the initial public offering of Tata Consultancy Services, the Tata group is tapping retail investors again. An information technology services company largely in the area of automobiles, Tata Technologies Ltd is emerging from under the...

