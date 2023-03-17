English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go : Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Negative cues make 6 percent plus growth a distant goal

    External demand is likely to fail to deliver and domestic consumption is still to recover fully. With El Nino looming, India’s 6% growth for 2023-24 looks like a challenge  

    Subir Roy
    March 17, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST
    Negative cues make 6 percent plus growth a distant goal

    GDP

    Highlights  India’s trade partners such as US, UK are hovering near recession while China is expecting a sobering 5% growth El Nino is likely to turn in a very hot summer, driving up energy demand as well as affect the monsoon Household consumption hasn’t recovered, and while investments are looking bright, corporates aren’t biting due to lower demand prospects SVB’s collapse has put the spotlight on Indian start-ups where large layoffs are showing inner trouble Indian banks are far healthier than their US counterparts,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Silicon Valley Bank contagion spreads  

      Mar 16, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s exports soldier on, regulatory hurdles for Cipla in US, India bids fo...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers