Negative cues make 6 percent plus growth a distant goal

GDP

Highlights India’s trade partners such as US, UK are hovering near recession while China is expecting a sobering 5% growth El Nino is likely to turn in a very hot summer, driving up energy demand as well as affect the monsoon Household consumption hasn’t recovered, and while investments are looking bright, corporates aren’t biting due to lower demand prospects SVB’s collapse has put the spotlight on Indian start-ups where large layoffs are showing inner trouble Indian banks are far healthier than their US counterparts,...