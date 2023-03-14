English
    NOCIL: What should investors do as company struggles with inventory correction?

    NOCIL is aiming to address the shortfall in capacities, after FY24. It is in the process of de-bottlenecking capacities of certain grades, which will help it to meet the demand for one to two years more.

    Anubhav Sahu
    March 14, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Exports in FY23 have been impacted by destocking Domestic tyre replacement market weak as well Profitability expected to stabilise in one or two quarters China-plus and Europe-plus to play in the medium term NOCIL working towards de-bottlenecking for medium-term demand On track to emerge as reliable regional supplier of rubber chemicals NOCIL’s (CMP: Rs 210; Market cap: Rs 3,511 crore) business performance has sharply decelerated in the last two quarters. So far in FY23, there has been a drop in exports by more than 10 percent...

