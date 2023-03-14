English
    SVB crisis stirs up memories of 2008 – What should investors do?

    Regulators have stepped up to the plate quite promptly this time around. This is expected to hopefully arrest the situation before it snowballs into something bigger and scarier 

    Ananya Roy
    March 14, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST
    SVB crisis stirs up memories of 2008 – What should investors do?

    The fate of SVB’s loan-book is also up in the air. Startups too are not out of the woods yet

    Highlights Despite the Fed and the US Treasury stepping in, some markets continued their selloff The government’s rescue package protects the depositors of SVB, but the shareholders and debt-holders will have to take a hit on their books The Dow Jones US Banks Index fell sharply on Monday The markets seem to think the Fed will pause rate hikes - the dollar has weakened and bond yields have come down Widening spreads against Indian yields can be expected to make Indian assets more attractive...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers