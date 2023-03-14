SVB crisis stirs up memories of 2008 – What should investors do?

The fate of SVB’s loan-book is also up in the air. Startups too are not out of the woods yet

Highlights Despite the Fed and the US Treasury stepping in, some markets continued their selloff The government’s rescue package protects the depositors of SVB, but the shareholders and debt-holders will have to take a hit on their books The Dow Jones US Banks Index fell sharply on Monday The markets seem to think the Fed will pause rate hikes - the dollar has weakened and bond yields have come down Widening spreads against Indian yields can be expected to make Indian assets more attractive...