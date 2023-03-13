English
    Is it time to lock in the high yields?

    With the up-cycle in interest rates likely to plateau going forward, it is better for risk-averse investors to look at target maturity bond funds that allow predictability of returns as equities can remain volatile

    Madhuchanda Dey
    March 13, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST
    SVB, the bank that predominantly funded startups in the Silicon Valley, is the first big casualty. Only time will tell how many more are in the waiting (Source: Reuters)

    Highlights Why we believe US Fed may be towards the end of the rate tightening cycle Indian interest rates closer to its near-term peak It may be prudent to lock in higher yields Volatility in equities to continue Valuation still not close to historic bottom Switch to equities once the rout plays out Global markets are wobbly and the weekend collapse of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) in the US brings back bitter memories of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008. Without wasting time on guessing...

