Aatmanirbhar in defence: Spot the chinks in the armour

A look at the defence budget outlay reveals that research and development (R&D) finance is inadequately provided for. Representative image

Highlights India largest importer of arms between 2018 and 2022, as per Sipri report India’s share of global arms imports was 11 percent India is trying to indigenise defence production But given border tensions, the country has to be battle ready always In the foreseeable future, India to remain a net importer of arms India needs to step up investment in defence R&D to make modern equipment Rules must be streamlined for greater private-sector participation Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or universal brotherhood, is India’s motto, but, in its heart,...