TCS management change: Surprise but not a setback

Highlights Surprise resignation of TCS CEO Internal candidate to take over Seasoned professional with depth and breadth of experience We see little disruption owing to the management change TCS set to gain market share in a difficult macro environment The stock has underperformed, good time to add In a rather unexpected development, India’s largest software service firm TCS (CMP: Rs 3,174 Market Cap: Rs 11,61,913 crore) has announced the exit of its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan. The resignation will be effective from...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Silicon Valley Bank contagion spreads
Mar 16, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s exports soldier on, regulatory hurdles for Cipla in US, India bids fo...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishapRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers