Ami Organics: Europe plus one trend taking shape

Overall, we are positive on Ami’s dominant presence in a few of the pharma intermediates and expertise in piperazine chemistry

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Multi-year contract with Fermion adds to long-term revenue prospects Electrolyte additive business to add to FY24 top line Capex plan at Ankleshwar to multiply pharma products capacity Premium valuation justified by strong growth levers Ami Organics (CMP: Rs 905; Market Cap: Rs 3,313 crore) has shown a sequential pick-up in margins in the past few quarters in spite of high-cost inventory. Further, the pharma intermediate business continues to be steady and backed by committed orders. The chemicals business is on the mend and ready...