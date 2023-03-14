English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    At CCL Products, volume sets the pitch for a strong earnings brew

    Cost-efficient business model, complete pass-through of green coffee prices, and sticky customer base will lead to higher earnings growth

    Nandish Shah
    March 14, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
    At CCL Products, volume sets the pitch for a strong earnings brew

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Volume guidance maintained for FY23 despite lower growth in December 2022 quarter New capex announced in freeze dried coffee Growth in profitability to be higher on the back of lower effective tax Decent earnings visibility on the back of volume-led growth CCL Products (CCL; CMP: Rs 568; Market capitalisation: Rs 7,561 crore) has maintained its volume guidance for FY23 at 20-25 percent and 15-20 percent for FY24. It has announced a new 6,000 metric-tonne freeze dried coffee (FDC) plant in Vietnam for $50 million,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The Fed puts out the forest fire… after starting it 

      Mar 13, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US losing its influence in the middle east, India on its way to be a semiconduc...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers