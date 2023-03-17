The last hurrah for three grand old men of Karnataka politics?

The 80-year-old Yeddiyurappa has been the BJP’s flagbearer in Karnataka politics after emerging as the undisputed leader of the Lingayat community who constitute nearly 20 per cent of the electorate

For three dutiful fathers, all former chief ministers who have shown that dynasty is an integral part of Karnataka’s politics, the May 2023 assembly elections will test their ability to extend their political authority even after the end of their electoral innings. For BS Yeddiyurappa, HD Deve Gowda and K Siddaramiah, in the sunset of their careers, this election would determine how far their kin can carry forward their political legacy. “This is my last speech in the Assembly. I...