Mohit Joshi's exit shows how Infosys has become a victim of its own success

Mohit Joshi and Ravi Kumar Both men have been high performers, virtual Infosys lifers who were slotted in as possible successors to Salil Parekh

Highlights Mohit Joshi, president at Infosys will be CEO of rival Tech Mahindra, the second person within two months to move out of the IT behemoth Infosys is being poached by its rivals, a sign of the quality of its pool of talent and also its growing vulnerability Mohit Joshi, and Ravi Kumar, who left for Cognizant, were both viewed as possible successors to current CEO Salil Parekh Tech Mahindra’s needs to reduce its dependence on telecom, something that Joshi’s experience in financial,...